Vaccine Skeptic Robert Kennedy To Head Donald Trump Commission

US President-elect Donald Trump met Tuesday with prominent environmentalist and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr and asked him to head a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity, Kennedy said.The 62-year-old son of slain senator Bobby Kennedy and nephew of late president John F. Kennedy has questioned the use of mercury in vaccines and suggested an apparent link to autism, a notion that the majority of the scientific community rejects and numerous studies have debunked."He asked me to chair a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity," Kennedy said after the meeting, which he said Trump had called and requested."I said I would."Kennedy said the job would be to "make sure we have scientific integrity in the vaccine process for efficacy and safety."Both Kennedy and Trump have expressed concerns that childhood vaccinations could lead to autism."Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it," Kennedy told reporters."His opinion doesn't matter but the science does matter and we ought to be reading the science and we ought to be debating the science," he added."Everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we have -- he's very pro-vaccine, as am I -- but they're as safe as they possibly can be."Kennedy authored a 2014 book describing the dangers of the mercury-containing preservative thimerosal in vaccines.At a film screening in California in 2015 he expressed mistrust of public health officials who say vaccines are safe for children."They get the shot, that night they have a fever of a hundred and three, they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone," Kennedy said, according to a report at the time in the Sacramento Bee."This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country."Trump has also repeatedly suggested a link between vaccines and autism spectrum disorder, or ASD.He tweeted in 2014: "Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases!"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that multiple studies in recent years have shown no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism.A 2011 Institute of Medicine report on eight vaccines given to children and adults "found that with rare exceptions, these vaccines are very safe," the CDC said.Furthermore, nine CDC studies since 2003 have found "no link between thimerosal-containing vaccines and ASD, as well as no link between the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism spectrum disorder in children," the federal agency said.Since the late 1990s and early 2000s, thimerosal has been removed or reduced to trace amounts in all childhood vaccines except for some flu vaccines, the CDC has said, describing the move as a "precaution."