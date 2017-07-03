US Warship Near South China Sea Island 'Serious Provocation': China

Beijing: China denounced a US warship sailing close to a disputed island in the South China Sea occupied by Beijing as a "serious political and military provocation", a move that could further strain relations between the superpowers.
Beijing dispatched military vessels and fighter planes in response to warn off the US vessel, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement late Sunday night, state news agency Xinhua reported.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)