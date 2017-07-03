US Warship Near South China Sea Island 'Serious Provocation': China

Beijing dispatched military vessels and fighter planes in response to warn off the US vessel, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

USS Stethem passed less than 12 nautical miles from tiny Triton Island in the Paracel Islands.

Beijing:  China denounced a US warship sailing close to a disputed island in the South China Sea occupied by Beijing as a "serious political and military provocation", a  move that could further strain relations between the superpowers.

Beijing dispatched military vessels and fighter planes in response to warn off the US vessel, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement late Sunday night, state news agency Xinhua reported.


