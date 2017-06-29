US To Toughen Airline Security, No Laptop Ban Expansion

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said evolving terror threats made it imperative to raise security standards for airlines from all countries, rather than take a piecemeal approach on personal electronics.

World | | Updated: June 29, 2017 01:22 IST
US To Toughen Airline Security, No Laptop Ban Expansion

Secretary of Homeland Security said terror threats made it imperative to raise security standards (File)

Washington:  The US announced Wednesday it would implement tough new security rules for all airlines flying into the country, but held off from a threatened expansion of its carry-on laptop ban.

"We cannot play international whack-a-mole with each new threat. Instead, we must put in place new measures across the board to keep the traveling public safe and make it harder for terrorists to succeed."

