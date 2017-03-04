Budget
Collapse
Expand

US To Temporarily Suspend Special Payment Programme For H-1B Visas

World | | Updated: March 04, 2017 12:31 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US To Temporarily Suspend Special Payment Programme For H-1B Visas

H-1B visas are temporary work visas for people with special qualifications.

New York:  The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that in order to clear a backlog of regular H-1B visa applications, it is suspending for six months a programme that allowed some companies to jump to the head of the queue for quicker processing of H-1B visas by paying a special fee.

This is not a suspension of the H-1B visas, but only of the "Premium Processing", which allows companies to pay $1,125 to go to the top of the line ahead of those waiting for applications to be processed, the USCIS said on Friday.

"This temporary suspension will help us to reduce overall H-1B processing times", it added.

H-1B visas are temporary work visas for people with special qualifications and it is used mostly by Indian techies.

The "Premium Programme" suspension is to come into effect from April 3.

Under "Premium Processing", a decision is made on H-1B application within 15 days, while the regular applications take more than three months - period that has lengthened because of the surge in "Premium Processing" applications.
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READLatest Bad News For Uber Shows Just How Far It's Willing To Go To Get Its Way
H-1B VisasUS visasUS Citizenship and Immigration ServicesDonald Trump administration

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLoganCommando 2

................................ Advertisement ................................