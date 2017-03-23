US State Of Wisconsin Faces Fierce Shooting, Results In 4 Deaths

© Thomson Reuters 2017

A police officer and three other people were killed in a string of shootings that unfolded three small communities in central Wisconsin, local media reported on Wednesday.A suspect was taken into custody by police at an apartment complex in Weston, Wisconsin, following the incident, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel newspaper reported. Weston is about 90 miles west of Green Bay.Todd Baeten, police captain for Wausau, Wisconsin, told an afternoon press conference that the incident began shortly before 1 p.m. central time when shots were reported fired at the Marathon Savings Bank in the nearby town of Rothschild.Baeten told the news conference that several minutes later a similar report was received from a law firm in Wausau before officers converged on the apartment complex.Wausau police and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations declined to confirm the casualties to Reuters.(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Additional reporting and writing by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles)