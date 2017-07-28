US Senate Passes Russia Sanctions, Sends Bill To President Donald Trump

The bill was approved on a 98-2 Senate vote and passed the House on Tuesday.

World | | Updated: July 28, 2017 04:17 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Senate Passes Russia Sanctions, Sends Bill To President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has to now decide whether to accept tough approach to Moscow or veto the measure.

Washington:  The US Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, sending the package to President Donald Trump, who must now decide whether to accept the tough approach to Moscow or veto the measure.

The bill, which was approved on a 98-2 Senate vote and passed the House on Tuesday, is sure to antagonize the Kremlin as well as European nations fearing economic ramifications.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READVistara Treats Women Differently - No Middle Seats, Help After Plane Lands
US Sanction on RussiaUS Sanctions ListDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................