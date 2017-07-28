US Senate Passes Russia Sanctions, Sends Bill To President Donald Trump

Washington: The US Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, sending the package to President Donald Trump, who must now decide whether to accept the tough approach to Moscow or veto the measure.
The bill, which was approved on a 98-2 Senate vote and passed the House on Tuesday, is sure to antagonize the Kremlin as well as European nations fearing economic ramifications.
