US Schoolboy Allegedly Attacked For Wearing Donald Trump Hat

A 12-year-old boy in the US was allegedly assaulted on a school bus for wearing President Donald Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hat.A group of middle school students from the Parkway School District, Missouri allegedly got into fight with Gavin, who was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat, over Trump's proposed Mexican border wall.In cell phone video of the incident, the students are seen pushing Gavin; some students also seemed to have thrown punches at him. "You want to build a wall?" one student yells in the clip. "You want to build a (expletive) wall?"Gavin, a sixth-grader, recounted the incident in an interview to a news station."At one point, he just got so frustrated he pushed me. And then he kept hitting me and backing me up by the window of the bus, and so I just had to push him out," he was quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.Parkway District spokesperson said that the administration is investigating the incident. A Parkway District spokesperson was quoted as saying that the incident was investigated and all the students involved have faced "consequences".The spokesperson said the district is also working to sit the students down and reach peaceful understanding.The incident comes amid stark political divide in the country over President Trump's ban on refugees and visa holders entering the country from seven Muslim-majority countries.Several hundred people have protested against President Trump's immigration order.