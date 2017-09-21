US President Donald Trump's Threat To 'Destroy' North Korea Is Wrong: Angela Merkel

Merkel, who is expected to win a fourth term in an election on Sunday, said sanctions and diplomacy were the only way to get the nuclear armed state to the negotiating table.

World | | Updated: September 21, 2017 01:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US President Donald Trump's Threat To 'Destroy' North Korea Is Wrong: Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel disagrees with US President Donald Trump on handling North Korea(Reuters)

Berlin:  Germany and the United States disagree on how to handle the standoff with North Korea, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" the reclusive state.

Merkel, who is expected to win a fourth term in an election on Sunday, said sanctions and diplomacy were the only way to get the nuclear armed state to the negotiating table.

"I am against such threats," Merkel told the Deutsche Welle broadcaster when asked about Trump's remarks at the United Nations. "We consider any form of military solution as totally inappropriate and we insist on a diplomatic solution."

She added: "From my point of view sanctions and their implementation are the right answer. But I consider everything else concerning North Korea as wrong."

Merkel said she told Trump by telephone a few days ago that a diplomatic solution must be found.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READKapil Sharma Has Left Rehab Early, Quit Drinking, Says 'Close Friend'
president donald trumpAngela MerkelNorth Korea - US standoff

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11FlipkartAmazonPaytmSBI Life Insurance IPOPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................