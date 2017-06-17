US President Donald Trump's Heartfelt Father's Day Message

US President Donald Trump released a Father's Day message communicating how fathers impart lessons on hard work, dedication to family, establishing a moral foundation for success, and believing in oneself."Fathers have the ability and responsibility to instill in us core values we carry into adulthood. The examples they set and the lessons they impart about hard work, dedication to family, faith in God, and believing in ourselves establish the moral foundation for success that allows us to live up to our full potential," Mr Trump said yesterday in a proclamation declaring June 18 as Father's Day.Mr Trump added that as sons and daughters, we recognise the love our fathers have given and the sacrifices they have made, and we celebrate the indispensable role fathers play in our lives."We remember those fatherly moments big and small - throwing a baseball, writing an essay, driving a car, walking down the aisle - that have shaped us, and we thank our dads for being there with a helping hand and an open heart," he elaborated.Father's Day, Mr Trump reminded, is a special occasion that reminds people to pause and thank the men in their lives who have taken on the responsibility of raising children."Day in and day out, fathers put their children first, creating loving and supportive environments. Whether by birth, adoption, or foster care, today we honour the incredible fathers in our lives for all they have done and continue to do for us," he continued."Fathers inspire us to better ourselves and to be men and women of outstanding character. We recommit ourselves as individuals, families, and communities to promoting and supporting fatherhood, and take this day to express our love and appreciation for fathers across our country," Mr Trump said.A joint resolution of the Congress approved on April 24, 1972, officially declared June 18 as Father's Day. Since then every year the president proclaims this date as Father's Day."I call on US government officials to display the flag of the US on all government buildings on Father's Day and invite state and local governments and the people of the US to observe Father's Day with appropriate ceremonies," he concluded.