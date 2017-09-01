US President Donald Trump To Donate $1 Million To Flood Relief: White House

The White House also said that it would ask Congress for emergency funding to help pay for recovery in Texas and Louisiana from mega-storm Harvey.

World | | Updated: September 01, 2017 02:25 IST
Railway lines surrounded by flood waters caused by hurricane Harvey near Sandy Point, Texas

Washington:  US President Donald Trump will donate $1 million to flood relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana after the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Harvey, the White House said Thursday.

"He'll pledge, proudly, $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of Texas and Louisiana," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The White House did not say whether the money would come from Trump or his foundation.

During the 2016 presidential campaign Trump came under fire for repeatedly announcing charitable donations but not following through.

Sanders said Trump wanted suggestions from the White House press corps about how to spend the money.

Sanders also announced that Trump has tentative plans to visit "the Houston area" on Saturday as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana.

During a visit to Texas on Tuesday Trump had been unable to visit the flood zone because of difficult logistics and security concerns.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

