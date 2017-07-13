US President Donald Trump Says Son Is A 'Wonderful' Man, Did Nothing Wrong

"As far as my son is concerned, my son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer. Not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer. It was a short meeting," Donald Trump said.

World | | Updated: July 13, 2017 23:06 IST
US President Donald Trump defended his son Donald Jr (File Photo)

Paris:  US President Donald Trump defended his son Donald Jr on Thursday after he was criticised for accepted a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the US election campaign last year.

"From a practical standpoint, most people would have taken that meeting," Trump added.

The purported purpose behind taking the meeting was to gather damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic opponent.

