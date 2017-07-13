US President Donald Trump Says Son Is A 'Wonderful' Man, Did Nothing Wrong

US President Donald Trump defended his son Donald Jr on Thursday after he was criticised for accepted a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the US election campaign last year."As far as my son is concerned, my son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer. Not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer. It was a short meeting," he said."From a practical standpoint, most people would have taken that meeting," Trump added.The purported purpose behind taking the meeting was to gather damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic opponent.