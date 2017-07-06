Donald Trump Says Russia 'Could Have' Interfered With US Vote

Donald Trump conceded that it could have been Russia who interfered in the 206 US election, but also that it may have been another country.

World | | Updated: July 06, 2017 15:16 IST
Refusing to be specific, Donald Trump said he believes lot of countries interfere in votes (File Photo)

Warsaw:  US President Donald Trump on Thursday conceded that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 election that brought him to power but said other countries may also have been involved.

"I've said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won't be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere," Trump said during a visit to Warsaw.

