US President Donald Trump Praises Canadian PM Justin Trudeau For Raising Military Budget

US President Donald Trump lauded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to increase the defence budget by 70 per cent over the next decade and hailed the strong alliance between the two nations."President Donald J Trump spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to address various aspects of the strong bilateral relationship between their two countries," the White House said in a readout of the phone call between the two leaders."President Trump commended Prime Minister Trudeau for Canada's recent announcement that it will increase military spending by 70 per cent over the next decade," the White House said.According to the White House, Mr Trump underscored the solid alliance that the US enjoys with Canada during the phone call.After coming under pressure from the US to boost military spending, Canada announced plans to increase its defence budget earlier this month, by nearly three quarters over the next decade.Mr Trump also spoke with Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to discuss bilateral and regional issues."The two leaders affirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Peru. They also discussed the terrible situation in Venezuela," the White House said.