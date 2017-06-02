Donald Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord: Highlights

We are closely monitoring the situation in Manila. It is really very sad what is going around the world with regards to terror.

At G7, we asked for fair trade and we asked for peace in middle east.

My trip at G7 was very successful believe me. It created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

One by one, I'm keeping the promises made to American people during my campaign.

The United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

But begins agreements to re-enter on terms that are fair to the US business, workers, people.

If we can make a deal that's great, if we can't, that's fine.

The Paris climate agreement was the latest example of White House putting other countries' interests ahead of America's.

US will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord.

As someone who cares deeply about environment, I cannot support a deal that punishes the US.



US President Donald Trump announces United States of America's withdrawal from the 196-party Paris accord on curbing climate emissions in a televised address from the White House Rose Garden in Washington. Leaks from the White House suggested that Trump had decided to pull out of the deal and was seeking advice on the same. Trump had promised to pull out of the deal during his presidential campaign in 2016. Till now, only two nations are not a part of the landmark climate change: Nicaragua and Syria. Ahead of the address, Tesla founder Elon Musk had declared that he would leave White House-backed business councils if Trump pulls out.