Donald Trump Announces US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Donald Trump's address:
- We are closely monitoring the situation in Manila. It is really very sad what is going around the world with regards to terror.
- At G7, we asked for fair trade and we asked for peace in middle east.
- My trip at G7 was very successful believe me. It created hundreds of thousands of jobs.
- One by one, I'm keeping the promises made to American people during my campaign.
- The United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
- But begins agreements to re-enter on terms that are fair to the US business, workers, people.
- If we can make a deal that's great, if we can't, that's fine.
- The Paris climate agreement was the latest example of White House putting other countries' interests ahead of America's.
- US will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord.
- As someone who cares deeply about environment, I cannot support a deal that punishes the US.