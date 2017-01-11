US President Barack Obama's Farewell Speech: How To Watch Live Stream Online

As President Obama gives his farewell speech, just remember those of us who will live in a constant state of fear for the next four years. — Iri Salgado 🇲🇽 (@iri_salgado) January 10, 2017

I legitimately don't know how to handle Obama's farewell speech. I haven't always agreed with his choices but he's been a fine president. — Meg ♡ (@loversoutoftime) January 10, 2017

i'm not ready for president obama to make his farewell speech *sobs hysterically* i love u @potus thank u for being the best president ever pic.twitter.com/luS0WfxSwj — shopaholicxoxo (@shopaholic_xoxo) January 10, 2017

US President Barack Obama, who leaves office on January 20 with a high approval rating of 55 per cent, will deliver his farewell speech in Chicago, his adoptive hometown, today. The cross-country trek on Air Force One - in which the President will be accompanied by First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden - has been scheduled in the middle of the power handover to President-elect Donald Trump.It comes not only as the Democrats struggle to recover from the crushing defeat in the November elections but serious questions have been raised about the US democratic system.The speech will be telecast live by NDTV at 7:30 am on Wednesday.Lead speechwriter Cody Keenan has said the address will be about President Obama's vision for where the country should still go. "It's not going to be like an anti-Trump speech, it's not going to be a red meat, rabble rousing thing, it will be statesman-like but it will also be true to him," news agency AFP quoted Mr Keenan as saying. "It will tell a story."Social media was flooded with emotional tweets. Some said the people have been queuing up outside Chicago's McCormick Place since 5.30 am to hear the President, who will speak at 8 pm local time.Donald Trump has vowed to efface President Obama's legacy and hurled personal insults during a vitriolic election campaign. But during their meeting in White House after the election, Mr Obama told Mr Trump, "We now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed. Because if you succeed, then the country succeeds."