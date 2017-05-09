News Flash
International Court of Justice stays death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a court in Pakistan, allegedly for spying

US-Pakistan Relationship Like A 'Critically Ill Patient': Condoleezza Rice

Condoleezza Rice, author of the new book 'Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom', made the remarks while responding to a question on Pakistan.

World | | Updated: May 09, 2017 23:31 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US-Pakistan Relationship Like A 'Critically Ill Patient': Condoleezza Rice

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that Pakistan has internal issues.

Washington:  The US' relationship with Pakistan is like a "critically ill patient" as one has to just try to keep it alive for the next day, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has said. Dr Rice also asserted that Pakistan was not the "stalwart fighter" against particularly the Taliban in that area between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"The relationship with Pakistan is kind of like a critically ill patient. You know, you get up every day, you take the pulse, you deal with whatever fever has set in overnight and you just try to keep it alive for the next day," Dr Rice told MSNBC.

"That's how I thought about Pakistan when I was there. It's a relationship you've got to have but it is tough," said Dr Rice, who served as the National Security Advisor and the Secretary of State under the George W Bush administration.

Dr Rice, author of the new book 'Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom', made the remarks while responding to a question on Pakistan.

"There is no doubt that Pakistan has got internal issues. I still think that Pakistan is not the stalwart fighter against particularly the Taliban in that area between Afghanistan and Pakistan," she said.

"But Pakistan is a little bit more stable than it's been in a number of years. So maybe there's something," Dr Rice said.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READIn Hospital With Food Poisoning, Sonia Gandhi Dials Mamata Banerjee
Condoleezza RicePakistan TalibanPakistan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................