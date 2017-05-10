US Man Arrested Over Series Of Fatal Arizona Shootings

Police in Arizona have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of spreading terror around the state capital Phoenix with a series of random shootings that left nine people dead.Investigators say they do not know what led the suspect, Aaron Saucedo, 23, to launch his months-long shooting spree."This case plagued our community for more than a year and left behind a trail of victims that included mothers, sons, brothers, sisters and families still mourning the loss of their loved ones," police chief Jeri Williams told a news conference on Monday.She said investigators worked round the clock to connect Saucedo, who was employed part-time as a bus driver, to the series of homicides.They eventually made their breakthrough following a tip from the local community.Saucedo's first alleged attack was in August 2015, when he is accused of having shot dead a friend of his own mother.He is later believed to have fired at random on complete strangers in the street, killing eight people. He is also suspected of firing into a house in a separate incident, an attack in which no injuries occurred.