US, Japan, Australia Urge World To Pressure North Korea

World | | Updated: August 07, 2017 14:52 IST
United States, Australia and Japan urged the international community to pressure North Korea.

Manila:  The United States, Australia and Japan on Monday urged the international community to pressure North Korea to abandon its "threatening and provocative path" and apply additional diplomatic and economic measures on Pyongyang over its missile tests.

In a joint statement at the end of a meeting of their foreign ministers on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Manila, the three countries said new sanctions on North Korea should be strictly implemented.

They said they were committed to sanctions and to providing help in implementing them, including export controls.

