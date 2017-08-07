US, Japan, Australia Urge World To Pressure North Korea

In a joint statement at the end of a meeting of their foreign ministers on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Manila, the three countries said new sanctions on North Korea should be strictly implemented.
They said they were committed to sanctions and to providing help in implementing them, including export controls.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
