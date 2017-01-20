US Eatery Offers 'Trump Pizza' With Russian Caviar And Gold

Making pizza great again! A restaurant owner in the US created the perfect recipe to celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration -- a 'Trump Pizza' -- made from Italian cheese, Russian caviar and topped with gold.To honour Trump on the Inauguration Day, a Tampa, Florida, pizza shop owner has created a unique pie which he is calling the "Donald Trump Pizza.""It's Italian cheese, flour, American gold, Russian caviar. We blend it all like New York City, all the cultures and everything in one pie," Leo Bunjaku, owner of Due Amici in Ybor City, was quoted as saying by Fox 13.Bunjaku moved from New York to Tampa to open his restaurant two years ago. He said since immigrating to America from Albania, he has admired Trump."He's an inspiration to everybody who's in business," said Bunjaku.He and his son got the idea to design a Trump-inspired pizza while hosting an election night watch party at his restaurant.Replacing the typical pepperonis and tomato sauce, the cheese is covered in red and black caviar with edible gold flakes shaped into a letter "T" for Trump."It tastes absolutely delicious. I mean, we've never had it before, caviar in pizza, or gold. But the saltiness of caviar and the smoothness of the cheese and the dough, it just blends so beautifully together," Bunjaku said.The 'Trump Pizza' is served with a bottle of champagne. Customers interested in ordering the package can expect to pay a few hundred dollars.Bunjaku planned to give slices away for free on Inauguration Day.Bunjaku said he is also considering adding the Trump pizza to his regular menu, but he would likely create a version that can be sold at a more affordable price so anyone can try it.