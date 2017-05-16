US Cyber Czar Says 'No Federal Systems' Hit By Ransomware

President Donald Trump's top cyber and homeland security advisor said Monday that no US government systems had been hit by the world's biggest ransomware attack."As of today, no federal systems are affected," said Tom Bossert, adding that his hard-hit British counterparts now had a "feeling of control" over the sprawling attack, which affected computers in dozens of countries.Bossert added that the "less than $70,000" of ransom money paid to release data locked by the virus appears not to have "led to any data recovery.""This is a global attack," he said."As of this morning, it's reached approximately 150 countries and infected more than 300,000 machines. The good news is the infection rates have slowed over the weekend."Bossert also sought to bat back suggestions blame for the attack should be left at the door of the US government, which allegedly discovered the systems weakness that was exploited."This was not a tool developed by the NSA to hold ransom data," said Bossert.