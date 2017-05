US Box Office: Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Isn't Even In Second Place

Highlights Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 made solid $62.2 million over the weekend Baywatch stood third at $18.1 million Guardians of The Galaxy 2, now 4-week old, collected more than Baywatch

Jack Sparrow is back. The wry and wicked freebooter helped the latestfilm sail to a first place opening weekend on North American screens, with a solid $62.2 million take, according to industry estimates. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales surged past another Disney offering , to account for nearly half of the tickets sold by the top-12 performers in the first three days of the four-day Memorial Day weekend, Exhibitor Relations reported.A dreadlocked Johnny Depp again plays Sparrow as he fights a crew of creepy ghost sailors led by the villainous Javier Bardem. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley return to the cast after skipping the last edition ofDisney hopes the box-office plunder keeps rolling in: The elaborately producedcost the studio $230 million to make.The film has brought in an estimated $208.4 million internationally and the series, hugely popular overseas, is now close to surpassing the $4 billion mark.is showing lasting power in its fourth week out. The lighthearted story of a band of misfit space adventurers - played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel - took in $19.9 million.Paramount's beach-centered action comedy, an update of the popular 1990s television show, placed third at $18.1 million. That was below expectations, Variety.com said, adding that the film - with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario - "was hoping to make an oceanic summer splash, but looks to have ended up in the kiddy pool ."Ridley Scott's, last week's box-office leader, dropped off sharply to fourth place.The Fox film, starring Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace and Billy Crudup in the tale of a spaceship landing on a planet that seems idyllic - until aliens attack - netted $10.5 million.In fifth was, a romantic drama from Warner Bros., at $6.2 million. The film tells the story of a young woman (Amandla Stenberg) who is told she must spend her life indoors in a sterile environment due to a genetic disorder, but later learns she may have been deceived.Rounding out the top 10 were:($4.4 million)($3.9 million)($3.2 million)($1.7 million)($1.6 million)