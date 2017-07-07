US Bombers Challenge China In South China Sea Flyover

US wants China to do more to pressure Pyongyang to halt its research into missiles and nuclear bombs

World | | Updated: July 07, 2017 10:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Bombers Challenge China In South China Sea Flyover

South China Sea is disputed over territorial claims.(Representational)

Tokyo, Japan:  2 US bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea, the US Air Force said in a statement on Friday, asserting the right to treat the region as international territory, despite China's territorial claims in the busy waterway.

Before their flight on Thursday, the 2 B-1Bs trained with Japanese jet fighters in the neighbouring East China Sea, the first time the two forces have ever conducted night-time drills

That US military activity came amid heightened tension in the region after North Korea claimed it has developed a long range missile that could threaten the United States.

The US wants China to do more to pressure Pyongyang to halt its research into missiles and nuclear bombs.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIn Armed Conflict With India, Why China Would Be Bigger Loser
US BombersSouth china sea conflictChina's territorial claims

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverMOM Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................