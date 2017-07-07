US Bombers Challenge China In South China Sea Flyover

Before their flight on Thursday, the 2 B-1Bs trained with Japanese jet fighters in the neighbouring East China Sea, the first time the two forces have ever conducted night-time drills
That US military activity came amid heightened tension in the region after North Korea claimed it has developed a long range missile that could threaten the United States.
The US wants China to do more to pressure Pyongyang to halt its research into missiles and nuclear bombs.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
© Thomson Reuters 2017