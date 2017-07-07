US Bombers Challenge China In South China Sea Flyover

© Thomson Reuters 2017

2 US bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea, the US Air Force said in a statement on Friday, asserting the right to treat the region as international territory, despite China's territorial claims in the busy waterway.Before their flight on Thursday, the 2 B-1Bs trained with Japanese jet fighters in the neighbouring East China Sea, the first time the two forces have ever conducted night-time drillsThat US military activity came amid heightened tension in the region after North Korea claimed it has developed a long range missile that could threaten the United States.The US wants China to do more to pressure Pyongyang to halt its research into missiles and nuclear bombs.(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)