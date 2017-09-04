Britain's Prince William And Kate Middleton Expecting Third Child

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

World | | Updated: September 04, 2017 15:38 IST
86 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Britain's Prince William And Kate Middleton Expecting Third Child

Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton are expecting a third child (Reuters)

London:  Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting a third child, their office said on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," it said.

Kate was suffering from extreme morning sickness, a problem which occurred in her two previous pregnancies, and was being cared for at the palace having cancelled her official engagements for Monday, the statement said.
William and Kate's two children George and Charlotte are aged four and two. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne. William, 35, is the eldest son of Prince Charles, the first in line to the throne, and a grandson of the queen.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

86 Shares
ALSO READSaudi Arabian 'Honesty' App, Sarahah, Takes Internet By Storm
prince william and kate middletonkate middleton pregnancyBritain Royal Family

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6

................................ Advertisement ................................