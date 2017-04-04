UN Condemns 'Barbaric' Russian Metro Attack

The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the "barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack" that killed 11 people and wounded dozens in the subway of Russia's second city, Saint Petersburg.The 15-member council called for the perpetrators of the attack to face justice, in a unanimous statement adopted as the United States held the monthly presidency of the UN's top decision-making body.US Ambassador Nikki Haley said separately that the images from Saint Petersburg in the aftermath of the attack were "hearbreaking.""You can be sure the United States will stand with Russia on defeating these extremists who continue to senselessly harm innocent people," Haley said in a statement.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, which comes after the Islamic State group called for attacks on Russia in retribution for its military intervention in Syria fighting against the jihadists