UK Working Closely With India In Tackling Terrorism: Boris Johnson

The United Kingdom is working closely with India in tackling terrorism and extremism, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said."We are sharing information with India in tackling the scourge of terrorism and extremism," he said while speaking at a dinner hosted by the Indian Journalists' Association in London last night to celebrate India's 71st Independence Day.Referring to the UK-India defence cooperation in producing the Hawk Jetliners in Bengaluru, he said, "We are working ever more closely with India than in the past.""Our relationship is much more than trade and export of whisky. Our relationship is about to ensure safety, security and freedom in the Asian region," he said.Johnson said that Jaguar produced by Tatas is a triumph of modern India.India's High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha suggested that there could still be greater cooperation "if you bring down the price of Hawk".With Britain (poised) to exit from the European Union "there is greater opportunity for trade with India and it will be a win-win situation for both countries," he said.He noted that the dialogue has already started and a lot of UK ministers have gone to India and quite a few Indian ministers are coming here."There are differences on issues like Visas but they are surmountable," Mr Sinha added.