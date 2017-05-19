UK Police Say 'Obliged' To Arrest Julian Assange If He Leaves Embassy

In 2012, a warrant was issued against Julian Assange, the police statement said.

World | | Updated: May 19, 2017 16:06 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UK Police Say 'Obliged' To Arrest Julian Assange If He Leaves Embassy

British police said they will have to arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for breaching his bail

London:  British police said they will have to arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for breaching his bail if he leaves Ecuador's embassy after a rape investigation against him in Sweden was dropped by prosecutors on Friday.

The police said in a statement that a warrant was issued against him for failing to hand himself in in 2012, adding: "The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the embassy".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READCannes Film Festival Live Updates Day 3: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya's Tour De Cannes
Julian AssangeJulian Assange rape allegationWikileaks

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................