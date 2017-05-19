UK Police Say 'Obliged' To Arrest Julian Assange If He Leaves Embassy

London: British police said they will have to arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for breaching his bail if he leaves Ecuador's embassy after a rape investigation against him in Sweden was dropped by prosecutors on Friday.
The police said in a statement that a warrant was issued against him for failing to hand himself in in 2012, adding: "The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the embassy".
