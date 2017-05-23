News Flash
ISIS claims Manchester concert bombing in which 22 died: AFP news agency

UK Police Say 23-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Manchester Arena Attack

The bombing appeared intended to inflict the maximum possible damage on young concertgoers, many of them in their early teens, who were making their way out of the Manchester Arena.

World | | Updated: May 23, 2017 17:27 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UK Police Say 23-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Manchester Arena Attack

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena terror attack (File Photo)

Manchester:  British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

"With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," police said in a statement.

This is Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years. The man behind Monday's terror attack at singer Ariana Grande's concert in north England's Manchester city died when he detonated his device, killing 22 others, including children and injuring 59 people, police said. 

Screaming fans, including many teenagers, fled the venue in panic after the bomb blast  at the end of the concert as their parents waited in anguish. 

"The arena was scarily still for five or six seconds, which felt like a lot longer, and then everybody just ran everywhere," Kennedy Hill, a teenager at the concert, told AFP.

Her mother Stephanie Hill said people were losing shoes and phones as they tried to escape the 21,000-capacity indoor Manchester Arena when the explosion went off in the foyer.

"There were fathers carrying their little girls in tears," said Sebastian Diaz, a 19-year-old from Newcastle.

Ambulances and bomb disposal teams rushed to the venue, as family members frantically searched for their loved ones, and residents opened their doors to stranded concert-goers after trains were cancelled.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling terrorist attack" and suspended her campaign for the general election on June 8 along with chief opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READLet's Be Honest - Deepika, Ash Got It All Wrong At Cannes
Ariana Grande concert attackManchester Arena attackmanchester arenaAriana Grande concert blast

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf GirlfriendPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................