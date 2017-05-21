Two Killed, One Foreigner Kidnapped In Afghanistan Capital Kabul

Najib Danish said a third foreigner was rescued and an investigation was underway into the incident, which he said occured at around 11.30 p.m. He gave no details on the nationality of any of the foreigners involved.
Kidnapping is a longstanding problem in Afghanistan, mainly affecting Afghans abducted for ransom. However foreigners have also regularly been targeted, either for ransom or to put pressure on their governments.
