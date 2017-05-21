Two Killed, One Foreigner Kidnapped In Afghanistan Capital Kabul

Two people, a foreigner and an Afghan, were killed and another foreigner was abducted from a house in Kabul, while a third foreigner was rescued.

World | | Updated: May 21, 2017 12:59 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Two Killed, One Foreigner Kidnapped In Afghanistan Capital Kabul

Kidnapping for ransom is a longstanding problem in Afghanistan. (File)

Kabul:  Two people, a foreigner and an Afghan, were killed and another foreigner was abducted from a house in Kabul late on Saturday, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.

Najib Danish said a third foreigner was rescued and an investigation was underway into the incident, which he said occured at around 11.30 p.m. He gave no details on the nationality of any of the foreigners involved.

Kidnapping is a longstanding problem in Afghanistan, mainly affecting Afghans abducted for ransom. However foreigners have also regularly been targeted, either for ransom or to put pressure on their governments.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READCannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Showstopping Red Dress
Afghanistan foreignersAfghan foreigner kidnappedISIS in AfghanistanTaliban kidnappingUS military in Kabul

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................