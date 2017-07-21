2 Dead, Several Injured On Greece's Kos Island After Earthquake: Report

World | | Updated: July 21, 2017 07:14 IST
The epicentre of 6.7 magnitude quake was off Turkish city of Marmaris. (Image tweeted by RomeikoCalendar)

Athens:  At least two people were killed and several injured on the Greek island of Kos by a powerful earthquake which struck between Turkey and Greece on Friday morning, Greece's semi-official Athens News Agency (ANA) reported.

The agency said the deaths were confirmed by George Kyritsis, the mayor of the island which is a major tourism resort. Separately, Greece's fire service said it had rescued three injured persons from a damaged building.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of the tremor at 6.7, with its epicentre off the Turkish coastal city of Marmaris.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the southwestern Aegean Turkish coast on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which struck at 1:31 a.m. (2231 GMT on Thursday), was located off the southwestern coastal city of Marmaris in the Mugla province, the USGS said. It was close to the Turkish towns of Bodrum and Datca, both major tourist hubs, and the Greek island of Kops in the Dodecanese Islands archipelago.
