Two Charged Over Arms Supply To French Airport Attacker

World | | Updated: March 25, 2017 15:29 IST
2 suspects, were charged Friday for 'association with terrorist criminals' over the attack.

Paris:  French anti-terrorism judges have charged two men suspected of involvement in supplying a weapon to the gunman killed at Paris's Orly airport after attacking soldiers, a judicial source said Saturday.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 43, were charged Friday for 'association with terrorist criminals' over the March 18 attack, the source said. The younger one was also charged with arms possession in relation to a terrorist plot. They were both held in custody.

On Saturday, a man tried to snatch a gun from a female soldier with a staunch violent attack on her. The man was killed thereafter. In all of this French was put on High Alert. 

France is still in a state of emergency after a series of terror attacks, including the November 2015 massacre in Paris and a truck attack in Nice, in July last year.

