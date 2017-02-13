Twitter War Erupts Between US President Donald Trump, Businessman Mark Cuban

"Do what you think is right. Be an American citizen first," Mr Cuban was quoted as saying.
However, these remarks did not apparently go well with Mr Trump as he tweeted, accusing Mr Cuban of being a disgruntled former supporter.
"I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls. He's not smart enough to run for president!" he tweeted.
Mr Cuban responded by simply writing "LOL".
February 12, 2017Mr Cuban posted the receipts of his correspondence with Mr Trump during the campaign, when Mr Trump sent Mr Cuban a letter questioning why Cuban no longer supported him.
Mr Cuban responded with a note of his own, and even dropped a hint that he may also campaign for presidency someday.
Mocking Mr Trump, Mr Cuban tweeted that it was better that the President was tweeting rather than governing.
"I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern?" he tweeted.
