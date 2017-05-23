Twisted ISIS Supporters Tweet On Manchester Attack, No Official Claim

ISIS supporters celebrated on social media a blast at US singer Ariana Grande's concert at Britain's Manchester Arena, killing at least 19 people.

British police are treating the blast at Manchester Arena as a "terrorist incident".

Cairo:  British police have said they are treating the blast at the arena in Manchester at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande as a "terrorist incident". More than 50 people were wounded.

Twitter accounts affiliated to Islamic State have used hashtags referring to the blast to post celebratory messages though there has been no official claim.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the incident. "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," she said in a statement.

Greater Manchester police said in a statement, "This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise." 

The blast took place at the venue of pop singer Ariana  Grande's concert at Manchester Venue just as the concert was ending.
 
