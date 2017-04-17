Turkey PM Declares Victory In Referendum On Expanding President Erdogan Powers

World | | Updated: April 17, 2017 00:41 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Turkey PM Declares Victory In Referendum On Expanding President Erdogan Powers

The referendum will grant new sweeping powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ANKARA:  Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Sunday declared victory for the 'Yes' camp in the referendum on expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying the country had opened a "new page" in its democracy.

"The presidential system, according to unofficial results, has been confirmed with a 'Yes' vote," Yildirim told supporters from the balcony of the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara. "This is a decision made by the people. In our democracy's history, a new page has opened."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

8 Shares
ALSO READPM Narendra Modi's Strong Message To BJP Leaders: 'Practice The Art Of Silence'
Turkish Prime Minister Binali YildirimTurkey referendumErdogan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousBHIM appRCB Vs MI

................................ Advertisement ................................