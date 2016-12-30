Turkey Detains 30 ISIS Suspects In Adana: Report

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Turkish police detained 30 people suspected of links to ISIS in the southern province of Adana, the Dogan news agency reported on Friday, as clashes between Turkish soldiers and the jihadist group intensified in northern Syria.In an operation backed by helicopters, counter-terror squad police carried out simultaneous raids on 40 addresses in the area, using battering rams to break open doors, the agency said.It said the suspects were taken to Adana police headquarters after routine health checks.Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria on Aug. 24 in support of Syrian rebels to try to drive ISIS away from the border area, and has frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities.