Turkey Accuses Germany Of Abetting Terrorists

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany on Monday of assisting terrorists by not responding to thousands of files sent to Berlin or handing over suspects wanted by Turkish authorities."Germany is abetting terrorists," Erdogan told a conference in the Black Sea province of Rize, in comments likely to further escalate tensions between the two countries."We gave (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel 4,500 dossiers, but have not received an answer on a single one of them," he told members of his ruling AK Party."When there is a terrorist, they can tell us to give that person back. You won't send the ones you have to us, but can ask us for yours. So you have a judiciary, but we don't in Turkey?" he said.(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan)