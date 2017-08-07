Turkey Accuses Germany Of Abetting Terrorists

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not responded to 4,500 dossiers on terrorists, which Turkey had sent to Germany

World | | Updated: August 07, 2017 20:40 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused Germany of assisting terrorists (Reuters)

Ankara:  Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany on Monday of assisting terrorists by not responding to thousands of files sent to Berlin or handing over suspects wanted by Turkish authorities.

"Germany is abetting terrorists," Erdogan told a conference in the Black Sea province of Rize, in comments likely to further escalate tensions between the two countries.

"We gave (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel 4,500 dossiers, but have not received an answer on a single one of them," he told members of his ruling AK Party.

"When there is a terrorist, they can tell us to give that person back. You won't send the ones you have to us, but can ask us for yours. So you have a judiciary, but we don't in Turkey?" he said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

