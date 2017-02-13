Trump Aide Says Endorsement Of Ivanka Trump's Brand Was 'Light-Hearted'

Speaking on the ABC's "This Week" programme, White House aide Stephen Miller said Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was making a "light-hearted, flippant" comment when she urged Americans to buy Ivanka Trump's products.
Conway's comments prompted criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, as well as some legal experts, who said she might have violated ethics rules that prohibited using a public office to endorse products or advance personal business gains.
In comments to the Associated Press, Republican Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight committee, said Conway's statement was, "clearly over the line, unacceptable."
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)