Trump Aide Says Endorsement Of Ivanka Trump's Brand Was 'Light-Hearted'

World | | Updated: February 13, 2017 00:49 IST
Kellyanne Conway's comments prompted criticism from Republican and Democratic lawmakers (AFP)

Washington:  A top aide to US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his colleague, Kellyanne Conway, after she was widely criticized for her public endorsement of the fashion line of Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

Speaking on the ABC's "This Week" programme, White House aide Stephen Miller said Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was making a "light-hearted, flippant" comment when she urged Americans to buy Ivanka Trump's products.

Conway's comments prompted criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, as well as some legal experts, who said she might have violated ethics rules that prohibited using a public office to endorse products or advance personal business gains.

In comments to the Associated Press, Republican Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight committee, said Conway's statement was, "clearly over the line, unacceptable."
