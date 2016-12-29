Top ISIS Terrorist Killed In Air Strike In Syria, Says US Coalition

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, had reported on Tuesday his probable death in combat as the militants sought to stave off an advance towards the dam by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
ISIS has yet to confirm Kuwaiti's death.
Kuwaiti was involved in ISIS's retaking of the ancient city of Palmyra earlier this month and then went to Tabqa to help shore up the terrorists' defences against the SDF, the coalition said.
"Abu Jandal was involved in the use of suicide vehicles, IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and chemical weapons against the SDF ... his death will degrade ISIS's ability to defend Raqqa and launch external operations against the West," the statement said.
The SDF alliance includes the Kurdish YPG militia and is supported by US-led coalition air strikes in northern Syria in its fight against ISIS.
