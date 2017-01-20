'Hear These Words. You'll Never Be Ignored Again': Top 10 Quotes of Donald Trump

US President Elect Donald Trump at his inaugural address after his oath ceremony.
New York: In his inaugural address today, US President Donald Trump today promised Americans that he was "taking power from Washington DC and giving it to you, the people," that they will never be "ignored" again. The billionaire tycoon, who is also a reality TV star, took oath as the 45th President of the United States at a glittering function attended by politicians, judges, diplomats and the members of the public. Fighting on an isolationist, protectionist plank, Mr Trump won the presidency in November after one of the most controversial and divisive elections in the recent times.
Here are his Top 10 quotes:
Today will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again... This oath is of allegiance to all Americans.
For too long we have enriched foreign industry at the cost of American industry.
We have defended other nations' borders while failing to defend our own.
From this day forward, it is going to be only America First! America First... We will bring back our borders, jobs and our dreams.
Every decision - on trade, taxes, foreign affairs, immigration - will be made to protect American families and workers.
Hear these words: You will never be ignored again.
We will shine for everyone to follow. We will unite the world against radical Islamic terrorism which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth.
Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and never ever let you down. America will start winning again like never before.
Whether we are black, brown or white, we all accept the red blood of patriotism.
America will start winning again, winning like never before, we will bring back our jobs.