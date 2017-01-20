'Hear These Words. You'll Never Be Ignored Again': Top 10 Quotes of Donald Trump

US President Elect Donald Trump at his inaugural address after his oath ceremony.

New York: In his inaugural address today, US President Donald Trump today promised Americans that he was "taking power from Washington DC and giving it to you, the people," that they will never be "ignored" again. The billionaire tycoon, who is also a reality TV star, took oath as the 45th President of the United States at a glittering function attended by politicians, judges, diplomats and the members of the public. Fighting on an isolationist, protectionist plank, Mr Trump won the presidency in November after one of the most controversial and divisive elections in the recent times.