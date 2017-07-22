Thousands Dance Through Berlin To Promote Gay And Lesbian Rights

The annual parade comes several weeks after Germany's parliament backed the legalisation of same-sex marriage in a historic vote.

World | | Updated: July 22, 2017 23:10 IST
Music blared out from trucks as people marched out in bright attires in Berlin. (Reuters)

Berlin:  Thousands of revellers danced through the streets of Berlin on Saturday, many of them waving rainbow-coloured flags, as they promoted lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in a Christopher Street Day parade.

Music blared out from trucks as people wearing multicoloured flowers round their necks, bright bows in their hair and costumes including a wedding dress, a candelabra and a Donald Trump mask made their way through the city.

The annual parade comes several weeks after Germany's parliament backed the legalisation of same-sex marriage in a historic vote, bringing the country into line with many other European nations including France, Britain and Spain.

"Same sex marriage is a step in the right direction but there is still a lot to do," said Samuel Monars-Bellmont, one of the revellers.

Christopher Street Day commemorates the riots that broke out in New York in 1969 after police raided a gay bar -- an event seen as a turning point for the gay rights movement. It has been celebrated in Germany since 1979.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


