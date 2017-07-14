This Man's Response To His Boss Asking Him To Take Off Makeup Is Viral

Just days after the world celebrated 'Pride Month' - meant to be a celebration of the LGBT+ community - a viral post on Facebook presents an example of how much longer the walk to inclusivity really is. 20-year-old Scott Ayton-Laplanche from Britain said he was discriminated at his workplace for simply wearing make-up. The young man took to social media, posting his frustration on being looked at differently.Describing the incident, Ayton-Laplanche said the management staff, demanded he "tone down" his make-up even though women in the same organisation who "wore more make-up" than him weren't asked to do the same."I've been working here for about 8/9months and I've never been reprimanded on my make-up before. Actually quite the opposite... some mangers have supported me and complimented my make-up. However recently we've had to go under new management. Earlier on in the week I came to work as my fabulous self and was told to take off my make-up. I was quite shocked... After I refused, I'm getting told to tone it down? Excuse me? Tone it down? You can't tone down a masterpiece. I felt this was discriminatory? (sic)" the post, which he shared on July 6, read."Obviously I'm not going to take off my makeup when all my other (female) colleagues are able to come to work as their fabulous selves. I might understand if my hair was dyed bright red (oh which some of my colleagues have) I might understand if I had bright blue eye liner on (oh which some of my colleagues do) I might understand if I came to work with bright green lipstick on (I'd be worried if any of my colleagues did) (btw every colleagues looking fabulous with their own look- I'm just illustrating my point) So here I am on Facebook (classy me)," Scott Laplanche wrote.The post received over 2,500 comments from people across the world, most in support of the 20-year-old."This is 2017. If the females can wear makeup then the males can wear makeup. It's called equality", read a reply to his post."Just do what you do best...thats being you!! Far to many judgmental people now!!," Vicky Gill Percy commented.