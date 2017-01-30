'This Is Not A Muslim Ban,' Donald Trump Says On Immigration Move

US President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that his executive order temporarily halting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries was "not a Muslim ban". Trump's reaction comes after the travel ban - that bans entry of even green-card holders from the seven countries - met with global outrage and huge protests across the United States."America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave," Trump said in an unusual official written statement."To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe," he said, adding that more 40 Muslim countries were not affected by his order.The immigration ban has been severely criticized by political leaders and human rights activists. Protests against the Trump Administration intensified in many parts of United States. A federal judge blocked part of the ban and ordered authorities to stop deporting refugees and other travelers stuck at US airports.However, the Administration has shown no signs of backing down. The US Department of Homeland Security has said that it would continue to enforce the order but comply with the court's order.(with inputs from Agencies)