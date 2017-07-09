This Is How A Bakery In Dubai Sent Their Regards To Tyrion Lannister

The carefully handcrafted four-foot tall cake, which is baked entirely of sugar fondant and sugar paste, weighs about 32 kilograms.

Broadway Bakery posted an elaborate video of the making of the cake which costs 91,800 Dirham.

Dubai:  A week before the much awaited premiere of Season 7 of the Game Of Thrones, a bakery in Dubai sent their regards to the Hand of the Queen, Tyrion Lannister. Broadway Bakery Dubai with their cake depicting the Lanister on the Iron Throne claimed to have made the world's most expensive cake costing 25,000 Dollars according to a media report.
 
The carefully handcrafted four-foot tall cake, which is baked entirely of sugar fondant and sugar paste, weighs about 32 kilograms and can serve over 100 people according to the  Broadway Bakery.

With intrigue detailing, textures and airbrushed food coloring the sponge cake was made in Dubai as a tribute to Tyrion Lannister, a character from the HBO drama series, Game of Thrones Gulf News reported.


The bakery posted an elaborate video of the making of the cake which costs 91,800 Dirham (Approximately Rs 16.15 lakh).

"This epic four-foot high cake is a majestic tribute to the legendary Tyrion Lannister - the rightful King of the Seven Kingdoms," the bakery said, adding that the unique cake is made entirely of sugar fondant and sugar paste.
 
worlds most expensive cake youtube 650

The elaborate craftsmanship includes the detailed modeling of Tyrion's face and body seated on a meticulously layered Iron Throne, made entirely of fondant, it said. 

Game Of Thrones premier on July 16 for the seventh season.

