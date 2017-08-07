This Country Makes Fuel From Human Faeces To Keep Home Fires Burning

The fuel is made by workers from a company, who dry it, treat it in a kiln and carbonise it with sawdust at 300 degrees Celsius, and eventually press it into balls that are then sold by the kilo

World | | Updated: August 07, 2017 21:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Country Makes Fuel From Human Faeces To Keep Home Fires Burning

The production process removes pathogens and the unpleasant smell (Reuters)

Nakuru, Kenya:  A Kenyan company has taken the mantra "waste not, want not" to unusual lengths by using human faeces to manufacture briquettes for use for use in cooking and heating.

The fuel is made by workers from the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company, who dry it, treat it in a kiln and carbonise it with sawdust at 300 degrees Celsius (572 degrees Fahrenheit), and eventually press it into balls that are then sold by the kilo.

The production process also removes harmful pathogens and, of course, the unpleasant smell.

Only 1 in 4 Nakuru residents are connected to the town's sewer system, and waste is often dumped in storm drains and rivers, or buried in low-income areas.

Officials said that, at first, it was hard to convince the local community to use the briquettes due to the taboo associated with human faeces, but residents are now embracing the product.

"It doesn't have an odour, it cooks well, the fire burns well, You are able to cook fast and the briquettes burn for long", trader Grace Waka told Reuters.

As well as providing fuel, the project, which is supported by the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the European Union among other partners, also aims to protect the environment and improve sanitation, especially in poorer parts of the town.

(Reporting by Reuters TV, writing by Mark Hanrahan in London Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READRakhi 2017: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Siblings
KenyaNakuru Water and Sanitation Services CompanyPetroldieselfuel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................