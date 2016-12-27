Collapse
Thieves Steal $1 Million In Fur Coats From Upscale Manhattan Store

World | | Updated: December 27, 2016 11:45 IST
Some of the coats that were stolen are valued as high as $200,000 (Representational)

New York:  Police are searching for three thieves with a taste for designer clothing who stole more than $1 million dollars' worth of fur from a store on Manhattan's upscale Madison Avenue.

The theft occurred on Christmas Eve after one of the suspects threw a brick through the window of the Dennis Basso Inc. store just before 5 a.m.

Owner Dennis Basso says the thieves made off with several Russian sable coats, some of which were valued as high as $200,000.

Achilleas Georgiades, a store executive, says he can't believe something like this happened on the "civilized" Madison Avenue.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects being struck in the head by a metal beam after climbing through the shattered window.

PETA officials say the theft serves Basso right for peddling fur.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

