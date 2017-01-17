British PM Theresa May Says No 'Half In, Half Out' Brexit Deal For UK

© Thomson Reuters 2017

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain would not seek a deal that left the country "half in, half out" of the European Union when it negotiates its exit from the bloc. Setting a firm tone for negotiations, May announced that Britain would exit the EU with no trade deal at all if it was not satisfied with what was on offer. "No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain," May said."We see a new and equal partnership between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us half in, half out," May said in a speech at at Lancaster House in London."We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave. No - the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union and my job is to get the right deal for Britain."May also said she wanted the bloc to remain successful. "It remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain's best national interest that the EU should succeed," she said.Since May was catapulted into the premiership after Britain voted to leave the EU last June, she has refused to spell out precisely what arrangement she would seek.That left the country speculating on whether she would opt for a "soft Brexit" that would retain benefits of membership in return for keeping Britain still subject to some EU rules, or pursue a cleaner break. Businesses complained of uncertainty.The media had been briefed on some of the points in May's speech since Sunday, and the expectation she would call for a sharp break had caused the pound to fall on currency markets from the start of this week.