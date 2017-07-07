The Israeli City That PM Modi Missed -- Called Modi'in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a namesake in Israel -- a young town that seeks to emerge as the "City of the Future".Modi'in Maccabim Re'ut is a modern city, located in central Israel, about 35 km south-east of the capital, Tel Aviv."It is a young city which is growing very fast with a youthful population," says Rabbi Akiva, who has been living in India for six years now.He said he had visited Modi'in a few years before he moved to India."Though the city's nomenclature has no connection with Modi, the coincidence is amusing," he told PTI.In a lighter vein, Rabbi Akiva said the "in" in the name of the town could stand for India.The rabbi also said Israelis were "happy" about PM Modi's visit to their country, the first by an Indian Prime Minister.PM Modi wrapped up his three-day visit to Israel yesterday. Modi'in was not on his itinerary, with the prime minister visiting Tel Aviv and Haifa.According to the official website of Modi'in, the cornerstone of which was laid in 1993, it is the "City of the Future"."The city was named after the ancient city of Modi'in, the home of the Hashmonaim, the dynasty that personified the glorious heritage and heroism of Israel," it says.