The French Disliked A White House Video On The Paris Accord - So They Changed It.

France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs shared an edited version of the American video on Twitter laying out the case for Donald Trump's decision on the climate change pact.

Donald Trump announced his decision that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron hasn't shied away from his criticism of Donald Trump's position on climate change in recent weeks.

Now, a day after the Trump administration released a video laying out the case for president's decision on the climate change pact, Macron's government is following suit.

On Friday, France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs shared an edited version of the American video on Twitter that sought to highlight inaccuracies.

"We've seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord," the tweet says. "We disagree - so we've changed it. #MakeThePlanetGreatAgain."

The French video has been retweeted nearly 14,000 times and "liked" nearly 20,000 times.

While the American video was called "The Paris accord is a bad deal for America," the headline of the French version is: "Leaving the Paris accord is a bad deal for American - and the world."
 

