The Beatles' Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr Reunite In New Music Album

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO - #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

And look out Joe W. came out to play what a day I'm having peace and love. pic.twitter.com/8xQt2j5OLn - #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of The Beatles, have come together to record new music for the first time in seven years.Paul McCartney, 74, will make a guest appearance on Ringo Starr's latest record, a follow-up to his 2015 album 'Postcards from Paradise', reported The Guardian.Ringo Starr, 76, took to Twitter to share the pictures and thank his former bandmate for joining him in the studio. "Thanks for coming over man and playing great bass. I love you man - peace and love," he captioned the picture.Also joining them in the studio was Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, who Ringo Starr said, had "come out to play"."And look out Joe W came out to play. What a day I'm having. Peace and love."Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr's last collaboration was on the tracks "Peace Dream" and "Walk With You" on the drummer's album 'Y Not' in 2010.