'Thank You Prime Minister Modi,' Tweets Ivanka Trump After Invite

Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZNwmTTnGYD — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 27, 2017

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the White House after the Trump administration was elected. He extended an invitation to President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump to India, to lead the US delegation of entrepreneurs.Along with her official role as the assistant to the president, the American businesswomen and former fashion model, Ivanka Trump plays a key role in the White House."I have invited her (Ivanka Trump) to lead the US delegation for global entrepreneurship forum," Prime Minister Modi said while jointly addressing the media with President Trump following a one-on-one with the President and delegation-level talks between the two sides."...And I believe she has accepted," Mr Trump said after PM Modi extended an invitation to the President and his family to visit India.Ivanka Trump thanked PM Modi for the invitation to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India.