'Thank You Prime Minister Modi,' Tweets Ivanka Trump After Invite

Ivanka Trump thanked PM Modi for the invitation to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India.

World | Edited by | Updated: June 27, 2017 08:19 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Thank You Prime Minister Modi,' Tweets Ivanka Trump After Invite

Along with her official role as the assistant, Ivanka Trump plays a key role in the White House.

Washington:  At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the White House after the Trump administration was elected. He extended an invitation to President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump to India, to lead the US delegation of entrepreneurs.

Along with her official role as the assistant to the president, the American businesswomen and former fashion model, Ivanka Trump plays a key role in the White House. 

"I have invited her (Ivanka Trump) to lead the US delegation for global entrepreneurship forum," Prime Minister Modi said while jointly addressing the media with President Trump following a one-on-one with the President and delegation-level talks between the two sides.

"...And I believe she has accepted," Mr Trump said after PM Modi extended an invitation to the President and his family to visit India. 

Ivanka Trump thanked PM Modi for the invitation to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India. 
(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READEliminating Terrorism Top-Most Priority, Says PM Modi At White House: 10 Points
Modi-Trump MeetingPM Modi in USIvanka TrumpModi meets Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5Tubelight Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................