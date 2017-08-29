Texas Flood Disaster By The Numbers

Monster storm Harvey hit the south Texas coast late Friday and then stalled, gushing torrents of rain over Houston, the country's fourth largest city with six million people in the greater metropolitan area.The storm continues to shower the region as it heads slowly toward the neighboring state of Louisiana.Up to 37 inches (94 cm) of rain fell from Saturday through Monday evening in parts of coastal Texas, and more than 30 inches (76 cm) in Houston. That translates into some nine trillion gallons (34 trillion liters) of rainwater dumped on the region. The National Weather Service says the rainfall total could reach 50 inches in some areas by the time the storm moves on.Harvey is known to have left at least three people dead so far, with six more deaths potentially tied to the storm.More than 30,000 people were expected to need to stay in emergency shelters.The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is shipping two million liters of bottled water and two million meals into the region. Charities and other federal, state and local agencies will add to that.Losses for the region could range between $30 billion and $100 billion, according to Bloomberg, mostly from flooding. But much of the damage will not be covered by insurance, because flood coverage can be difficult or too expensive to obtain.Officials estimate as many as 450,000 people will ask the federal government for aid.